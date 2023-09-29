Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

