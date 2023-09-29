CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

