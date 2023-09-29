HSS Hire Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 4.8 %

HSS opened at GBX 10.95 ($0.13) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.60. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.75 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. The company has a market cap of £77.20 million, a P/E ratio of 348.33 and a beta of 0.24.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

