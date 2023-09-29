HSS Hire Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HSS Hire Group Trading Up 4.8 %
HSS opened at GBX 10.95 ($0.13) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.60. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.75 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. The company has a market cap of £77.20 million, a P/E ratio of 348.33 and a beta of 0.24.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
