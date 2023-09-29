Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5518 per share. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Absa Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.