Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Decreases By 27.3%

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,245.06%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Further Reading

