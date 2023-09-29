Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,417,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 9,877,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
About Alfa
