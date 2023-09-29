Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,417,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 9,877,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.