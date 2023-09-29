Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALSMY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

