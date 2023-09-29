Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 959.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $10.71 on Friday. Amada has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

