Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FOF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

