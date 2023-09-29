Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

