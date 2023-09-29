Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 32.97 and a current ratio of 32.97.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter.

ONEXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Onex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

