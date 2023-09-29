Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Announces GBX 0.10 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.79 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29. Likewise Group has a one year low of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.34).

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

