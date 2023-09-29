Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Announces GBX 0.10 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Likewise Group Price Performance
Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.79 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29. Likewise Group has a one year low of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.34).
About Likewise Group
