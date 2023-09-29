Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

