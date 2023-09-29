Bank of South Carolina Co. Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BKSC. TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of South Carolina

In related news, Director Charles G. Lane bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $228,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

