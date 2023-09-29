HSBC Initiates Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.04.

FDX stock opened at $266.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.03 and its 200-day moving average is $241.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

