Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

