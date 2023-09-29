Bank of America Upgrades Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) to “Neutral”

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

SWSDF stock opened at $640.75 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $477.61 and a 1-year high of $646.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.37.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

