NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after acquiring an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.