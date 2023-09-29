Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE:EAT opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

