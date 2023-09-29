Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PANW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $235.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

