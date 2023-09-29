Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.91 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

