Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79.
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
