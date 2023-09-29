Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $78.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.