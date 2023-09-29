UBS Group Initiates Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $33.87 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

