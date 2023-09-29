Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

OTCMKTS SOAGY opened at $67.69 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

