Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Tops $42.76 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shentu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 125,197,751 coins and its circulating supply is 94,044,761 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shentu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shentu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.