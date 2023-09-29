CannabisCoin One Day Volume Reaches $110.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $208,681.47 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,002.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00243664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00867870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00538105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00058700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00117479 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

