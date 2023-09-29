Prom Price Hits $4.02 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00014894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $73.37 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,020.37 or 1.00092995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.01276659 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,040,560.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

