eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $484.82 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $484.82 million and $9.29 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,002.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00867870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00117479 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000317 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,511,623,423,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,511,648,423,093 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

