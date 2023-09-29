Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 250.0% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

