Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $12,443.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,806.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,458.43.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $12,479.36.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.42. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Craig Hallum began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

