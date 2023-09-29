ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $297.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,381,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

