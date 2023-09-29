Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $187.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $132.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

