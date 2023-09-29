Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palatin Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palatin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palatin Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 24th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.38). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

