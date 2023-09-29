Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Issued By Zacks Research

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PG&E in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

PG&E stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

