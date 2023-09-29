Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 134.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John S. Verich sold 400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $41,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

