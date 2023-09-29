Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE AEM opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

