NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) Insider Adam Saunders Acquires 33,369 Shares of Stock

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Saunders purchased 33,369 shares of NGE Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,530.50 ($18,288.78).

Adam Saunders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Adam Saunders bought 100,000 shares of NGE Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,700.00 ($51,089.74).

NGE Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 735.96, a quick ratio of 411.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About NGE Capital

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

