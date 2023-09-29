Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $17.39 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $568.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $572.18. The firm has a market cap of $251.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.