Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Increased by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.