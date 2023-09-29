Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Immunovant Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $39.79 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after buying an additional 1,658,836 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $10,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

