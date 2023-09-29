XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF) Insider Acquires A$21,200.00 in Stock

XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF – Get Free Report) insider David Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$21,200.00 ($13,589.74).

XRF Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

XRF Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from XRF Scientific’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. XRF Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

