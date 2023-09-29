Telos Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Telos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Telos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLS

Telos Stock Up 4.1 %

TLS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 2,569.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 8,940,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,666,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 76.5% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 230.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 974,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Telos

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 90,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $185,324.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $283,174. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.