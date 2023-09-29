Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard Purchases 50,000 Shares

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,217.95).
Hancock & Gore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 57.44.
About Hancock & Gore
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock & Gore
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is the Grinch Stealing This Year’s Holiday Season Jobs?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Delta Hopes to Soar Again with Customer Loyalty Tweaks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What’s Really Behind The FTC’s Lawsuit Targeting of Amazon?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.