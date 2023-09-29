Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard Purchases 50,000 Shares

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,217.95).

Hancock & Gore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 24.95 and a current ratio of 57.44.

About Hancock & Gore

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

