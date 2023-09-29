Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Marnie Finlayson Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Marnie Finlayson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.83 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of A$37,891.00 ($24,289.10).

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Northern Star Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Star Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.00%.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

