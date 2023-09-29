Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $167.97 on Friday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.09.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $365,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,993,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

