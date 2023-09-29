Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,259 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 538 call options.
Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 709.3% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
