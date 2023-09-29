BarnBridge Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarnBridge has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and $2.09 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00008398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,320,060 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

