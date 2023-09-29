Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,629 call options.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Semtech has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech
In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Semtech
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
