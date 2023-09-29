Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,629 call options.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Semtech has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

