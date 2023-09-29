Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 33,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,967 call options.

XRT opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $405.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

