Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,506 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 6,293 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,992,803 shares in the company, valued at $842,248,431.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,957,347 shares of company stock valued at $58,446,760 and sold 62,815 shares valued at $1,130,775. Insiders own 63.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

